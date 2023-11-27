School-deprived Afghan girls turn to microbusiness

KABUL (Agencies): Following the closing of schools and universities to girls in Afghanistan, those who can afford it have resorted to small investments and microbusinesses.

The businesswomen say that they have started businesses so that they can assist their families.

Former student of economics Frimah, who is also the sole breadwinner of her family, said that after the universities were ordered to close for girls, she opened a cosmetic shop in Kabul.

“When I was a university student, my family would support me. when the Islamic Emirate came to power, our universities closed, and we were obliged to stay home. My husband died and I was left to be the only breadwinner of my family,” said Frimah.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide work opportunities for us and open schools and universities for girls and women,” said Nabila, a businesswoman. Some businesswomen say that sales have decreased compared with last year and they called on the caretaker government to find markets for their products. “We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide work opportunities for those women who are working in the field of handicrafts. We ask the government to hold exhibitions so that we can display our products and initiatives,” said Shukria, a businesswoman.

“My husband used to work but now he is unemployed, and I have become the breadwinner. I ask the Islamic Emirate to provide us working opportunities,” said Shakera, a businesswoman. The head of the women’s chamber of commerce and industry said that over 9,000 businesswomen have been registered with the chamber and are working in the private sector. “9,126 women have been registered in the women’s chamber of commerce and industry who are working all over the country. They have different licenses from the private sector,” said Salma Yousufzai, head of the women’s chamber of commerce and industry.