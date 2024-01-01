Schools in KP set to reopen today amid lingering winter chill

PESHAWAR (INP): After an extended winter hiatus until January 14 (today), all public and private schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are gearing up to reopen their doors tomorrow (Monday).

The region has been in the grip of a severe cold wave since the beginning of January, prompting residents to huddle indoors and seek solace in hot beverages like green and black tea.

Acknowledging the challenging weather conditions, the provincial government, on January 7, announced a week-long extension to the winter vacations for both public and private schools in non-mountainous districts. The decision was made in light of the prevailing cold wave and dense fog that has blanketed the region.

In addition to the extended break, adjustments have been made to the timings of middle, high, and higher secondary schools to accommodate the winter season. This move aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students as the temperature continues to drop, with recent snowfall in mountainous areas contributing to the icy conditions.

Health concerns, particularly for children, have been raised by medical professionals, prompting the government to take proactive measures.

An official from the education department revealed, “Doctors have declared the severe cold dangerous for children, forcing the government to extend the vacations.”

Originally slated to run from December 23 to 31, the winter vacations have now been prolonged to mitigate the impact of the harsh weather on students. As the academic institutions prepare to resume normal activities, the community remains vigilant, adapting to the persistent winter challenges.