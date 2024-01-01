Secretary Blinken’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo to discuss President Marcos’s upcoming visit to Washington, D.C. and the United States-Japan-Philippines trilateral leaders’ summit on April 11. Secretary Blinken reiterated the importance of the United States-Philippines alliance and thanked Foreign Secretary Manalo for his productive visit to Manila in March. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Manalo also discussed shared alliance priorities, both in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.