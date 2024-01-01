U.S. and Ukraine Discuss Urgent Security Amid Russian Attacks

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: In a pivotal exchange underscoring the gravity of the situation in Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III engaged in a crucial dialogue with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov today. Their conversation delved into the rapidly evolving developments on the ground, particularly concerning the relentless onslaught of Russia’s aerial attacks targeting civilian critical infrastructure. Against this backdrop of escalating hostilities, Secretary Austin and Minister Umerov navigated the intricate landscape of Ukraine’s pressing capability needs, recognizing the imperative for swift action to bolster the nation’s defenses. Central to their discussion was the urgent call for the National Security Supplemental, signaling a united front in addressing the escalating security challenges facing Ukraine.

With a firm commitment to solidarity and support, both leaders pledged to maintain a steadfast line of communication, ensuring ongoing coordination and collaboration in navigating the tumultuous terrain ahead. In the face of mounting threats and challenges, the bond forged between Secretary Austin and Minister Umerov serves as a beacon of resilience and resolve, underscoring the unwavering commitment to safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and security interests. As the situation continues to unfold, their pledge to remain in close contact stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between their respective nations in confronting shared security threats and advancing mutual strategic objectives.