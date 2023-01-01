Security threats: Turkey, UAE to minimize diplomatic activities in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): Following Saudi Arabia’s decision to evacuate its diplomats to Islamabad, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have decided to move out their staff and reduce diplomatic activities in Afghanistan due to security threats.

The Embassy of Turkey plans to minimize its diplomatic activities in Kabul due to various security threats, according to anonymous sources. Meanwhile, it is also reported that the UAE wants to reduce its diplomatic mission to a relatively small office before complete closure.

The governments of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have not yet officially commented in this regard.

This is a wake-up call for Afghanistan’s de facto authorities as foreign embassies have already started closing their diplomatic missions in Kabul. The Taliban-run administration is still struggling to gain internal legitimacy and international recognition. Due to major security threats and the tough policies regarding women’s freedom to get an education, work, and appear in public places, the ruling regime has come under massive criticism from the international community, donors, and partners.

This comes as Saudi Arabia transferred its diplomats to Islamabad earlier in the week. On the contrary, the Russian mission in Kabul announced that Moscow has no intentions to close its diplomatic mission in Kabul.

Since the overthrow of the previous government in August 2021, most countries closed their embassies in Kabul. As of now, only 12 embassies are operational in Kabul, including Turkey, India, UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, and China.

Over the past couple of months, ISIS and other militant groups have launched terror attacks on the embassy of Russia and Pakistan, as well as a Chinese-run hotel in the heart of Kabul.

On top of other issues, security remains a critical challenge for the Islamic Emirate government of Kabul. The security situation in Kabul and other major cities of Afghanistan has deteriorated with each passing day.