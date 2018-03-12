Self-promotion case: SC halts advertisement carrying Khan, Khattak photographs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has on Monday opined that the apex court would not permit usage of public money to be spent on political campaigns.

He directed authorities to halt advertisements carrying photographs of Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak on newspapers. Likewise, he also directed Sindh govt not to publish pictures of Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto on newspapers in Sindh from public money.

The country’s top court also summoned report pertaining to three months advertisement from Sindh government and cited concerns over exorbitant sum of public money doled out by provincial governments on their promotions.

“We do not have any concern with the advertisement but public money should not be spent on self-promotion,” remarked CJP.

KPK’s secretary of information—during hearing—informed the court that provincial government had spent Rs1.63 bn on advertisement in the past four years.

CJP directed provincial governments and all plaintiffs to craft guidelines pertaining to advertisement issue.

The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.

