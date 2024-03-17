Senate Polls: Tribunal adjourns hearing on pleas

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Election Tribunal Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmad adjourned hearing on eight pleas regarding Senate Election scheduled in April 2024 till 25th March.

PTI back independent candidates including Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Khurram Zeeshan and Azhar Mashwani nomination were challenged before Election tribunal on different grounds.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party nominate candidate Robina Khalid, Kareez Khan, Fida Khan and Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazal (JUIF) candidates Dilawar Khan and Shazia nomination were challenged by PTI leaders named Ayesha Bano and Irfan Salim before the tribunal.

During hearing Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran Saidq, Babar Khan Yousafzai, Qazi Anwar, Ali Azeem advocates and Barrister Waqar appeared before Election Tribunal on behalf of their clients while argued the pleas in this regard.

Shah Mahmood son obtained transit bail: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood’s son named Zain Qureshi and ordered to appear before concerned courts, on Friday.

During hearing Ali Zaman advocate along with applicant and Member National Assembly Zain Qureshi were present before Chief Justice PHC. The counsel argued that Zain Qureshi in 13 cases in different areas of the country. He added that the cases were registered at different localities to indulge Zain Qureshi in court’s proceedings across the country.

The lawyer requested PHC for transit bail as there is fear of Zain Qureshi’s arrest before his appearance at concerned courts for contesting the cases as a law-abiding citizen. He added that the petitioner will contest the allegation on the platform of concerned court of law.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan granted transit bail to Zain Qureshi on two personal sureties along with Rs0.1million surety bond and ordered PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood’s son to appear before concerned courts.