Shahbaz Sharif summons party leaders’ meeting today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leaders of the opposition in the National Assembly and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif has summoned a special meeting of his party leaders to meet today (Wednesday).

Shahbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting to be held at 2:00pm through video link. Members of the central executive committee, Senators, MNAs and MPAs belonging to PML-N will attend the meeting.

According to PML-N sources, the meeting will review the situation faced by the country in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.