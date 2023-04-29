Sharjeel Inam reacts to Imran Khan’s tweet

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while reacting to Imran Khan’s tweet, said that when police came for arrests during PTI tenure, the leaders of Pakistan People Party had presented themselves for arrests with grace and courage.

He added that they didn’t run away like you (Imran) and Pervez Elahi. Pointing at Imran Khan, the minister said you are the declared emperor of money laundering and added that decision of the Election Commission has removed the mask of nobility and honesty from your (Imran) face.

Mr. Memon said that Billions of rupees had been accumulated in Bani Gala through Gogi and Usman Buzdar. ‘Robbers like you (Imran) will have to account for this historical corruption,’ he asserted.