Sharjeel shared his reaction to the revelations made by Azam Khan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit in Sindh, has shared his reaction to the revelations made by Azam Khan, the former Principal Secretary of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Azam Khan’s recent statements echo what they have been asserting since the beginning. According to Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imran Khan orchestrated a cipher drama in order to maintain his hold on power.

In a statement, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that following Azam Khan’s remarks, the truth has become evident to all. Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit in Sindh further stated that a hypocrite compromised Pakistan’s diplomacy in the whole world for the sake of power.

Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan, stating that he jeopardized Pakistan’s foreign policy to retain power and went to great lengths to isolate the country diplomatically.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that Imran Khan should be held accountable and face trial for conspiring against the nation.