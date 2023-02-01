Sheikh Rashid says at 73 86 cases registered against him

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Saturday granted interim bail till November 25 to former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case registered at Kohsar police station relating to May 9 events.

The district and sessions court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearing of the plea filed by Awami Muslim League chief seeking interim bail in a case registered against him at Kohsar police station.

Rashid, alongwith his lawyers Sardar Raziq and Sardar Shehbaz appeared before court.

During the proceedings, sessions judge inquired about the well-being of AML head. Rashid’s lawyer said his client’s name was included in FIR through a supplementary list, his house was raided and vehicles were taken away.

The court asked the senior politician to submit surety bonds of 5000 rupees. Rashid said the people who submitted surety bonds were also taken away (by agencies). The court then issued notice and deferred hearing of the case till November 25.

Later, while talking to media persons, Rashid said he had secured bail in 20th case in Kohsar police station case. He said many innocent people were in jails who had no guarantors.

He was of the view that without good relations with institutions, any nation could not survive. Rashid said in the age of 73, he had 86 cases against him. “I secured bail in 20th case registered against me, thanks God the judge gave bail to me for only Rs5000 surety bonds. I have heard I have 66 more cases pending against me. I have not 66 guarantors,” he said. (NNI)