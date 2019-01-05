SHO suspended over ‘citizen’s death in police custody’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal on Saturday suspended the Defence police station’s SHO Maqsood Raza in the wake of the alleged death of a citizen in police custody.

A man identified as Qaim Ali died in the Defence area under mysterious circumstances on Jan 2. According to the police, a citizen, Tariq Mustafa, informed them that his driver suffered a heart attack while sitting in his car outside his home and sought police’s help to shift him to a hospital.

After receiving information, the police shifted him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His family members, however, alleged that the man died in police custody because of torture.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal suspended the SHO today as the police claim to have gathered sufficient evidence in the case.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had taken notice of the incident after it was highlighted in the media and directed DIG South Sharjeel Kharal to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report.