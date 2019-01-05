Zardari major beneficiary of BB’s martyrdom, lambasts Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lambasting his political opponents, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said former president Asif Ali Zardari benefited the most after Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rashid said he has never heard that the will of a deceased person is found in the purse of a maid.

The minister, in his scathing remarks against opposition leaders also said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also have to go to jail because of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fraud.

He also termed the national assembly opposition leader as the “biggest thief and robber”.

Responding to a question, the railways minister said electing Shehbaz as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was the incumbent ruling party’s problem.

He further claimed that around 50 people facing cases have fled from the country. “Salman Shehbaz escaped abroad despite his name in the exit control list (ECL).”

Rashid also announced to increase the salaries of Railway Police up to the level of the Punjab Police.

In compliance with the Supreme Court orders, he stated that Pakistan Railways will not lease its land for more than five years. “I welcome the apex court remarks pertaining to settling cases involving Pakistan Railways soon.”

He also announced the installation of trackers at railways locomotives, adding that he will persuade Prime Minister Imran Khan for inaugurating the tracker system of railways.”20 more trains including two VIP trains with five-star dining will be inducted in the Pakistan Railways fleet.”