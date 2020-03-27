Two doctors in Punjab test positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Two more Pakistani doctors have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus while treating patients.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care Department said on Friday that two doctors involved in the fight against coronavirus have positive for the disease.

The spokesperson for the department stated that the doctors had been performing their duties at a quarantine centre in Dera Ghazi Khan when they started showing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Both doctors have since been confined to an isolation ward and are out of danger, added the statement.

Earlier, a doctor had lost his life in Gilgit-Baltistan while performing his duties at one of the quarantine centres in the region.

Dr Usama Riaz, who was screening pilgrims who had returned to Pakistan from Iran, had tested positive last Friday and could not survive.

Health authorities have come under criticism for not providing Personal Protective Equipment to doctors and nursing staff as the number of patients witnessed an exponential rise in the past two weeks.