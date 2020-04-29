Sindh govt mulls over imposing smart lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was on Wednesday suggested to impose smart lockdown in the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

The suggestion came during a meeting at the Chief Minister House, attended by provincial ministers, Director General (DG) Rangers, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and others.

The suggestion was also approved by the DG Rangers Sindh during the meeting.

A phase-wise opening of all the shops in the province was also suggested during the meeting, however it was recommended that the timings of the opening should be different for separate sectors.

Earlier in the day, Sindh recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he said that eight more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 100.

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 5659 while a total of 51,790 tests have been conducted so far, including 3729 done over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 4426 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 3187 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 762 patients have been admitted and 477 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that 39 fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Karachi’s District Central, 113 cases in District South, 100 in District East, 26 cases from District West, 37 cases in Korangi and 17 cases from District Malir.

Moreover, 14 cases reported in Sukkur, 13 each in Larkana and Khairpur and 7 cases at Shikarpur, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.