Sindh LG by elections next month, Mayor, Dy Mayor to contest polls

F.P. Report

KARACHI: City’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will contest in local councils by elections likely to held next month.

The election commission has gathered details of vacant seats in local councils of Sindh. By elections will be held over 100 general and special seats in the province.

Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad have to get elected as union committee chairmen within six months of being elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi as per the condition of the Sindh local government law.

In Karachi elections will be held at general seat of ward councilor and 19 reserved seats.

People’s Party’s two members of Karachi city council have tendered resignations. Karamullah Waqasi has resigned from UC 13 Saddar Town and Saifullah from UC-03 Mauripur Town.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will contest for UC chairman from a union council of Malir district.

According to earlier reports Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah each will contest from two UC chairmen constituencies.