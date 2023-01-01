Siraj for provision of level playing field to all parties

F.P. Report

KHANEWAL: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has emphasized the need of providing a level playing field to all political parties ahead of the polls. Address at a public gathering in Khanewal on Saturday, he warned that without such fairness, the upcoming elections would be marred by controversy, and the resulting outcome would be difficult for anyone to accept.

Sirajul Haq underscored the critical role that the Election Commission and the caretaker government must play in ensuring the future stability of the nation. He emphasized the importance of their commitment to upholding their constitutional duty to conduct free and fair elections. JI vice-emir Liaqat Baloch also spoke on occasion and emphasized the urgency of the ECP announcing the schedule for the national vote.

After the conclusion of the Khanewal mass meeting, Haq is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Sindh. The JI chief highlighted that the country has been under the influence of a select few families and individuals, mainly comprised of feudal lords and capitalists, for the past 75 years.

Those who portray themselves as saviours before the nation are, in fact, responsible for the dire circumstances faced by the people, he added. Siraj said the rulers who remained in power for decades had always prioritized their interests over those of the country.

Their actions, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq said, had weakened the democracy and damaged the national economy. He said the past governments had relied heavily on foreign loans, which they often spent to fund their personal luxuries and protocols. The flawed policies of previous administrations, he said, have led to a surge in inflation and unemployment, burdening the common man with additional taxes to offset national debts. The elite themselves, he said, always managed to evade substantial tax obligations.

The JI leader lamented that the pervasive inflation has rendered the life of an ordinary citizen exceedingly difficult, with many struggling to make ends meet. Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq said that a significant portion of the population continues to grapple with challenges such as lack of access to clean drinking water and the inability to send their children to school, primarily due to poverty.

Highlighting the plight of southern Punjab, he said the infrastructure and dilapidated roads in the area were telling the stories of the inability of the past governments. He criticized the prevalent culture of broken promises by ruling parties and local feudal lords, who have failed to address the persistent issues faced by the region.

Assuring a resolution to the challenges faced by southern Punjab upon assuming power, Siraj urged the people to elect courageous and honest leadership in the upcoming elections. The JI, he said, was the only political party which could put the country on track.