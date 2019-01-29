Six of a family killed in Bannu blast

F.P. Report

BANNU: At least six members of a family were killed in a mysterious blast inside a house in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday, said police.

According to the police, a couple, three of their children and one of their relative were killed in the explosion. Bannu DPO said that the police and rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Bannu DPO said that police launched investigation into the explosion and added that the bomb disposal squad (BDS) was collecting evidences from the site of the explosion to determine the cause and nature of the blast.

Sources said that the six member of the family were killed in a gas cylinder blast.

Earlier, at least three people had been killed in a gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi, on January 19.

According to the police, the incident took place in a house located in Dhok Chaudhrian neighbourhood of the city. The deceased included two women and a child. The bodies were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities.