Young doctors refuse to end their strike in Sindh as talks with the government failed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The protesting Young doctors of Sindh on Tuesday refused to end their strike, following the failure of their talks with Sindh’s Health secretary.

On the call of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh, junior doctors are on strike in the province from last two days in favor of their demands that include equivalent pay scale to Punjab, allowances and others.

As per details, a delegation of the young doctors led by Dr Mehboob Ali held negotiations with Health Secretary Sindh.

The meeting agreed upon fixing salaries of house officer and PG by 50,000 and 90,000 rupees per month, respectively.

The delegation stressed upon the secretary for immediate issuance of a notification about the demands that have been accepted by the Sindh government, whereas the secretary refused from doing so.

“Reply will be given to you [YDA] after consultation with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ail Shah,” the secretary Health said.

Doctors have boycotted OPDs at all government hospitals in Karachi as well as other parts of the province, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro and other small cities.

Due to doctors’ strike thousands of patients faced inconvenience amid closure of OPDs and absence of doctors at hospitals.