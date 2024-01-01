South Korea launches mass production of KF-21 fighter jets

Courtesy: KI Data

SEOUL: South Korea embarks on a significant milestone as it initiates the mass production of the KF-21 Boramae fighter jets. With an allocation of 238.7 billion won (approximately U.S. $178.6 million), the Defense Ministry plans to build 40 KF-21s this year, marking a crucial step in bolstering the country’s defense capabilities.

The KF-21 program aims to modernize South Korea’s aging fighter fleet, replacing F-4 and F-5 aircraft. By 2032, the South Korean Air Force aims to deploy approximately 120 Boramae jets, positioning them as the backbone of its air defense strategy.

Developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the KF-21 boasts cutting-edge technology, including active electronically scanned array radars and advanced precision weapons systems. Collaborations with American and European defense firms have enhanced the jet’s capabilities, with ongoing efforts to equip it with long-range and short-range missile systems.

As interest grows from potential buyers like Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, the KF-21 holds promise as a cost-efficient solution for countries seeking advanced multirole fighter jets. With its launch into mass production, the KF-21 represents a significant advancement in South Korea’s defense industry and underscores its growing prominence in the global arms market.