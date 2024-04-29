State Bank to announce monetary policy on April 29

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday, April 29, 2024.

According to a statement issued in Karachi on Thursday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP will meet on April 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy.

The MPC will review the overall economic and financial situation, major indicators, data of different sectors, and major developments taken place since the announcement of the previous monetary policy.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

The MPC of the central bank had been keeping the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent since June 2023.

while emphasizing on continued tight monetary policy stance and fiscal consolidation.