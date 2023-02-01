Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on U.S. Strikes in Iraq

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Early this morning in northern Iraq, U.S. military personnel were targeted by a one-way attack drone.

The attack wounded three U.S. service-members, one critically.

The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack.



President Biden was immediately briefed on the attack this morning, and he ordered the Department of Defense to prepare response options against those responsible.

Those options were then presented to the President during a call this afternoon with Secretary of Defense Austin and members of the President’s national security team.

During that call, the President directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities.

The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue.