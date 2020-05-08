Sugar commission summons ex-PM Abbasi, Khurram Dastagir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurram Dastagir to record their statement in connection with its investigation into the sugar crisis.

The inquiry commission penned a letter to them to turn up before it tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

Ex-PM Abbasi had written to Wajid Zia, the head of the inquiry commission, two days back, stating that he has important documents and evidence that he wants to provide to the commission to help it move forward in its probe.

He expressed his desire to appear before it and hand over those documents and proofs so that concrete action could be taken against the sugar mafia. In response to his letter, the FIA asked Abbasi and Dastagir to appear at the agency’s headquarters tomorrow.

Earlier, on April 28, the federal cabinet gave three more weeks to the Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) to compile its detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal.

The approval was given in a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The commission tasked with carrying out a forensic examination of the wheat and sugar scams had sought more time to compile and submit a report.