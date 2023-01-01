Suniel Shetty wishes ‘Hera Pheri 3’ at least gets close to the original

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will bring back to life all the memories associated with ‘Hera Pheri’ as they are all set to kick-start the third instalment of the hit franchise.

In an interview, Suniel revealed that the film will sort of take a leap because it has been 17 years since the release of the first film. However, as the characters are the same, leap wont’ be necessary from the story point of view.

According to the actor, it is a great script, it is an emotional journey of Baburao, Shyam and Raju and their struggles. While he is excited for Hera Pheri 3, Suniel also expressed his fears about the third franchise.

The actor hoped that the film is at least close to the original. According to him, ‘Hera Pheri’ is a very honest film and if they maintain the honesty, people will latch on to it. The film has a great recall value and he is looking forward to it, Suniel told Pinkvilla.

The team will start shooting for the much-awaited film in the second-half of 2023. The dates are currently being worked out. Apart from the original cast, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ will also star Sanjay Dutt in a key role.