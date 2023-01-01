Swiss Foreign Minister calls on Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (APP): Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis called on Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday to discuss cooperation in climate disasters, emergency relief operations and rehabilitation measures.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan George Steiner was also present in the meeting. Before the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between Pakistan and Switzerland on cooperation to deal with the effects of climate change, said a news release.

Expressing the joint commitment of the two countries to combat climate change and promote environmental cooperation, Sherry Rehman shed light on the environmental crisis facing the country and the challenge of climate finance and the government’s active initiatives and plans.

She said that July 7 was the hottest day on record according to United Nations Secretary-General (UNGA), adding that Pakistan will face water scarcity by 2025.

The minister said, ”Our glaciers are melting speedily. We are currently witnessing heavy monsoon rains in Lahore.”

She said that around 33 million people were affected by floods last year, adding that the incumbent government has already launched several projects to mitigate the effects of climate change. “We are working on National Adaptation, Mitigation, Gender Action Plan, Gulf, Living India and other projects,” Sherry Rahman.

The government has introduced National Clean Air Policy, Single Use Plastic, National Hazardous Waste Management and other policies, she said adding that the country’s Environmental Gender Action Plan is designed to mainstream women.

The minister apprised, “We intend to reduce our emissions by 50% by 2030.” The international financial system is not effective in dealing with the challenges of climate change, she added.

Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan is still waiting for the commitments made in Geneva. COP28 President reiterates commitment to accelerate and scale up climate financing. Pakistan is looking forward to rekindling environmental cooperation and knowledge exchange with the Swiss government, the minister concluded.