Temperature likely to reach 42°C in Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Moderate heatwave will likely to prevail with the temperature expected to range from 40°C to 42°C, said by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to Met office, under the influence of Cyclone Vayu in East Arabian Sea, sea breeze is likely to remain to cut off in the city, however, a sandstorm with a touch of light rain is expected in the metropolis today.

The PMD further said the effect of the cyclone would be limited to India’s Gujrat but is expected to hit its shore in the evening today.

A day earlier, Cyclone Vayu was upgraded to a tropical cyclone, worsening the heatwave in Karachi and pushing the mercury forecast to hit 39°C-42°C.

Barrelling towards western India and now classed as a very severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Vayu has strengthened and is packing gusts of up to 170 kilometres per hour (105 mph), as per forecasters. Gujarat authorities were, meanwhile, trying to evacuate close to 300,000 people living in coastal areas.

On the other hand, there is no threat imminent from Cyclone Vayu for Karachi’s coast for the time being; however, the metropolis’ maritime boundary may experience flooding and waves can go as high as 12 feet.

Fisherfolk have been advised to return to land and, given the timely warning issued earlier, have already started doing so.

The latest weather system was also expected to draw moisture away from much-needed annual monsoon rains.