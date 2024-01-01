Ten people killed by floods in HelmandOCHA: 1,590 Families Affected By Flooding in Afghanistan

Kajaki (Ariana News): Ten people have been killed and six others injured by floods in Helmand province in the past week, local officials said on Friday. According to officials, seven of those were members of the same family, and they were killed in Kajaki district last night.

“Most of the people moved from vulnerable areas to high lands and mountains, and thanks Allah the number of casualties is low,” Sher Mohammad Vahdat, the head of information of the Directorate of Information and Culture in Helmand, said adding rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to help people. It is said that the telecommunication system has also been disrupted due to the effect of floods in Kajaki district. Floods have also destroyed thousands of acres of agricultural land.

MEANWHILE, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that flooding in Afghanistan from April 10 to April 16 has affected almost 1,590 families.

According to OCHA, around 1,590 families have been affected, with 35 people killed and another 47 people injured, while 46 families have been displaced. OCHA said flooding has claimed the lives of 35 people in Afghanistan and injured 47 others.

The report also said that the most severely affected provinces that had fatalities were Badghis (4), Farah (2), Helmand (5), Kabul (3), Kandahar (4), Laghman (2), Nangahar (1), Parwan (2) and Uruzgan (12).

More than 930 houses have been destroyed (198) or damaged (738), along with around 63,700 acres of agricultural land and at least 470 livestock reportedly killed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs emphasized that a new wave of rains is expected in the central, south, southeast and southwest regions of the country over the next week, with up to 30 mm of rainfall daily. These volumes are of concern because water reserves are filled to capacity, thus flooding is to be anticipated.