Six family members killed as roof collapses

F.P. Report

WANA: As many as six members of one family dead and four others sustained critical injuries when the roof of a house collapsed at Raghzai area of Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan while the serious injured were shifted Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Ragzai area of Barmal Tehsil where a roof collapse claimed the lives of six including two children, a woman and three men. The rescue sources said that four others of the family who got injured in the roof collapse have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as family’s head Afsar Khan, Din Shafa, Ajwa Bibi, Sultan, Naseema Bibi and Haleema Bibi. The injured identified as Noor Ayaz, Ahmad Ali, Abdullah, Asima Bibi, Nakhimina Bibi, Shana Bibi, Aqal Mina Bibi, Rehmata Bibi, Tariq Khan and Amir Ullah.

It is worthy to mention that more than 30 people died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed. In a separate incident, two children were also killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Nazimabad village of Kalam, Swat.

According to the details, two children were killed, one injured after the roof of the house collapsed on them. The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured individuals to the hospital while indicating that the roof was deteriorated which caused its collapse.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday condoled the tragic incident in which six members of a single family lost their lives due to the roof collapse of a house in the Raghzai area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected family.

He prayed for the departed souls and for patience for the bereaved, as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister directed the relevant district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family and timely medical assistance to the injured.