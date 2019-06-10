Textron Systems awarded new contract in support of Afghan Air Force

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Pentagon has awarded a new contract worth $24.3 million in support of the Afghan Air Force. The Defense Department has awarded the contract to AAI Corporation or Textron Systems.

The company will provide logistics support and maintenance training for AC-208 aircraft fleet of the Afghan Air Force.

According to Pentagon, Textron Systems will perform the work in Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Pentagon also added that the company will complete the contract work by May 31, 2020. This comes as international allies of Afghanistan have stepped up efforts to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan armed forces, particularly the Air Forces.

The NATO-led Train, Advise, Assist Mission officials had earlier said that the alliance would step up efforts to triple the size of the Afghan Air Force by 2023. (Khaama Press)