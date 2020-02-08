Thai soldier on shooting spree, 12 dead

Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA: An army soldier in Thailand on Saturday killed at least 12 people and injured many others in a shooting spree streamed live on social media, local media reported.

The incident happened at Surathampithak military camp in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province when the soldier, identified as Col. Jakrapanth Thomma, killed his commander and two others in the camp before fleeing in a military jeep, the daily Bangkok Post reported.

Among people killed are a Thai army commander, identified as Col. Anantharot Krasae.

Thomma opened fire while he drove to Terminal 21 shopping mall in Muang district. While the number of injured still remains unknown, the Thai soldier is believed to have taken hostages at the mall.

He live streamed the heinous attack on civilians via Facebook with a selfie, holding his rifle.

The social media page seems now to have been suspended.