Thousands of students lack of suitable place to study in Baghlan

BAGHLAN (Agencies): over 200 school buildings needs rehabilitation in Baghlan and the students of these schools are busy studying under tents said local education officials of the province.

562 schools are active in Baghlan, including 235 of which needs rehabilitation, and students continue their studies under tents said Mawlavi Amanullah Haqyar an official at the department of education of the province.

The lack of maintenance and the lack of safe drinkable water in most schools among the challenges of education in Baghlan, he said, asking the Ministry of Education and supporting organizations to address the problems of education in Baghlan.

Haqyar said that about 80 thousand new students are enrolled in the new academic year and the Department of Education in Baghlan will announce 400 vacant teacher positions this year through open competition, which will address the problem of the lack of professional teachers in the education sector of Baghlan.

About 400,000 students are engaged in education in Baghlan, and 9,500 teachers are busy in teaching duties, according education department of the province.