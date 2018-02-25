Three killed over land dispute in Sukkur

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: At least three persons including two women and a man were killed after their rivals opened fire on them over land dispute on Sunday morning.

The son of the deceased told police that their close relative opened fire at his father Sadiq Gadani, mother and another relative in a result all three died on spot in their house in Sukkur.

The criminals managed to escape from the crime scene after the crime and search operation was under way for the arrest of the accused.

On the other hand, initial investigation has revealed that the deceased had an old enmity with the accused over property.

According to the report, the deceased, Sadiq Gadani was a known dacoit of his time, on whose arrest Sindh government had set a reward. However, after he was released from prison on bail in 2001, all the cases against Sadiq were closed. He was not wanted by the police in any case.

