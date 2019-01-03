Top court imposes restrictions on mandate of Patwaris

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered sale and purchase of urban land only through sale deed and banned the role of Patwaris (land revenue officials) from transferring land, on Thursday.

The Supreme Court completed the case pertaining to the functioning of patwaris, kanungos and tehsildars by ordering that there will be no sale and purchase in the urban areas on a verbal commitment, adding that the Patwarkhanas and Revenue record offices jurisdiction will only be limited to protect land records.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said during the hearing that how are the Patwarkhanas functioning when there is no estimation of land revenue. Supreme Court Bar’s Aman Ullah Kanzai said that the matter rests with the interpretation of law.

The chief justice observed: “The world has reached the moon, why can’t the property records be computerized?”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned the transparency of the land records system.

“There are master plans in the cities, how can there is sale and purchase of properties which are not on the master plan,” he said.

The chief justice said that there is no need for Patwarkhanas where there is land revenue record.