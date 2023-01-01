Top court stops LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer murder case

F.P. Report

QUETTA: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday barred the law-enforcement agencies from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till next date of hearing on Aug 9 in lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, also comprises Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

The PTI chairman was also present in court at the time of hearing. Lawyer of the petitioner did not attend court. The Advocate General Balochistan sought court order for the PTI chairman to join the investigation process and report to the investigation officer.

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the case till Aug 9 asking the PTI chief to attend the court on next hearing date.

The IGP Balochistan submitted the investigation report to the Supreme Court in lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case. The report said the victim was being threatened over a petition filed in the apex court on Article 6.

In the report submitted by the IGP, the apex court was told that during the investigation, a seven-member JIT was formed by the Ministry of Interior under the chairmanship of CTD DIG on June 8, which has held eight meetings.

The report stated that it was decided to call the suspects in the first meeting of the JIT. Summons were sent to the PTI chairman on June 19.

Despite several notices, the PTI chairman did not join the investigation. It was decided to include four suspects including the PTI chairman in the investigation.

According to the report, statements of the deceased’s wife and two brothers had also been recorded.