Toyota Indus Motor Company and NUST win big in SEM 2019

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In its commitment to support education and establish linkage between industry and academic institutions, Toyota Indus Motor Company once again sponsored a team “Toyota NUSTAG” which comprised of dedicated engineering students from NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) for participation in the Shell Eco Marathon Asia 2019, held in Sep ang, Malaysia recently. Representing Pakistan, the team of dedicated students ‘Toyota NUSTAG’ achieved the best mileage from the Subcontinent Asia in their category (Urban Concept).

Toyota NUSTAG were the only team from Pakistan to have a valid mileage run in any category, and only team in South Asia in Urban Concept category to achieve a valid run, beating teams from countries like Turkey, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Egypt, Singapore, Philippines, Bangladesh and India and many other countries. Objective of the competition was to achieve the best mileage (km driven per liter of fuel). Various designs and fuel sources were tested in the competition.

Expressing his views, CEO IMC, Ali AsgharJamali said, “It is a proud moment for all of us at Indus Motor Company and NUST to be able to achieve this result. This is testament to the fact that the talent our country possess and the quality we deliver are second to none. This gives us great motivation to build on and hopefully, we will maintain and improve our performances in the future.”

The team, one of the 8 from Pakistan at the venue with 100+ total teams, participated in the Urban Concept category in which they built a project car (a scaled down version of normal car). The Team applied their skills and knowledge to build a fuel efficient vehicle, thus enabling their development. Students that participated in this contest learned how to put knowledge and theory skills to practical use. It also educated the importance of environment protection and concept of energy saving.

Throughout this nail biting automobile adventure, the enthusiastic, striving and zealous performance of team Toyota NUSTAG led Pakistan by landing their position after teams from China and Indonesia in SEMA 2019. Due to high mileage, team Toyota NUSTAG got a boost and was placed on 11th position leaving behind a total of 55 teams in their category. The 5 day event was a challenging and adventure based experience where young people had to prove themselves portraying teamwork, using analytic and strategic thought process. This achievement of Toyota NUSTAG is also a proud moment for Pakistan as a nation.