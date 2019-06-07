Two FC personnel martyred in Harnai: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Harnai district of Balochistan.

ISPR told that the terrorists targeted FC troops during their patrolling on Eid Security duties in Harnai district.

The martyred personnel include Sepoy Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi and Sepoy Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat, said the statement.

The statement further said that the security forces condoned off the area and launched search operation to apprehend the terrorists involved in the attack.