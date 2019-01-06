Two policemen killed in Samangan clash

SAMANGAN (TOLONews): At least two police force members were killed in a Taliban attack on a security outpost in Samangan province on Saturday, local officials said Sunday.



Three other police force members were wounded in the attack, officials added.



According to the officials, the clash occurred Saturday in Dara-e-Soof district when a group of Taliban insurgents attacked police outpost.



Samangan Provincial Council’s chairman Raz Mohammad said Taliban also take away police weapons with them.



The outpost is located on a highway which connects of Dara-e-Soof with Mazar city of Balkh province.



Taliban has not commented on this report.

Related