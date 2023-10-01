Two terrorists killed, cop martyred in shootout

MIANWALI (PPI): Two terrorists were killed and a police constable martyred in crossfire while several others suffered injuries between a group of terrorists and a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post security men in Mianwali in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, a group of more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling post in early hours. An exchange of fire took place between the suspects and Punjab police officials who foiled an attempt of the suspects to enter the patrolling post’s building. The firing left two suspects dead and PHP head constable Haroon Khan martyred. Khan suffered bullet wound in his eye. The spokesman further said the gun battle ensued for about four hours and PHP officials repulsed the attack.

Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar said the deceased suspects were involved in terrorists activities across the country. He said a hunt had been launched to trace the runaway suspects. He said Punjab police along other security forces were fighting the terrorists, adding CTD has so far conducted 130 intelligence-based operations. The Punjab police were put on high alert to protect life and property of the masses, the Punjab IG said.

The IG left for Kundal in morning. He will attend the funeral of the martyred cop. A spike in terrorism has recently been witnessed in recent days as terrorists are either attacking law enforcement agencies or committing suicide attacks. On Friday, two suicide bombings in Balochistan’s Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu had left 64 martyred and over 75 injured.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed strong condemnation for the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Mianwali. In his statement, he lauded the brave efforts of the police officers who courageously prevented the terrorist assault.

He remarked, “The courageous police officers sent two terrorists to their demise,” and he paid tribute to Police Officer Haroon Khan for his martyrdom. Bugti beseeched Allah Almighty to elevate the Head Constable to higher ranks in Jannah. Sarfraz Bugti declared his solidarity with the bereaved family during this moment of mourning.

He asserted that the terrorists’ cowardly actions would not diminish their determination. He pointed out that those aiming to disrupt peace and progress in Pakistan are the nation’s adversaries. He underscored that the contributions of the police and law enforcement agencies in the battle against terrorism are indelible.