Unidentified gunmen kill 5 employees at US Air Base in Afghanistan – Report

Monitoring Desk

BAGRAM: An unidentified group of gunmen on Thursday killed five employees of the Bagram Airfield, a US air base in Afghanistan, a civilian source confirmed to Sputnik. Four others were injured in the attack.

The source noted that the attack took place near the base, and that the incident unfolded at roughly 10 p.m. local time.

Social media reports suggest the workers were traveling in a vehicle when the attack occurred. All nine individuals are reportedly citizens of Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident and US military officials have not yet issued a release on the reported attack.

The Bagram air base, located in Afghanistan’s Parwan province, is the largest US base in the Middle Eastern country.

Earlier this month, the NATO Resolute Support Mission issued a release revealing that five rockets were launched toward the base. There were no casualties as a result of the deployment.

Courtesy: (sputniknews)