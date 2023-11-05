United Nations pledges continued support to Afghan farmers

KABUL (BNA): The United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting Afghan farmers, with officials emphasizing that their support will persist in transforming the lives of Afghan agricultural workers.

A meeting was held between officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to coordinate efforts.

Richard Trenchard, the representative of the UN FAO in Kabul, reiterated the organization’s dedication to improving the lives of Afghan farmers and livestock owners.

He stated that the FAO is intensifying efforts to ensure food security in Afghanistan, primarily through support for farmers and livestock owners.

Trenchard added that the development of agriculture and livestock to bring about positive change in the lives of Afghans and improve the economy is a priority. He assured that the FAO would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture in this regard.

Mullah Sadr Azam Osmani, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, lauded the FAO’s activities as effective and urged the organization to continue and enhance its assistance to Afghan livestock owners and farmers. He outlined the needs of Afghan farmers and livestock owners, including improved seed distribution, livestock breeding, vegetable seeds, fruit tree promotion, product marketing, and modern machinery.

The UN FAO representatives assured that their projects would be tailored to meet the needs of the Afghan people, reflecting their commitment to sustainable development and food security in the region.