UNSC expected to vote on draft resolution on Afghanistan assessment

KABUL (TOLOnews): The UN Security Council said in a report that it is due to “vote on a draft resolution on the Afghanistan independent assessment, which was requested by resolution 2679 of 16 March.”

The draft text was proposed by Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the co-penholders on the file, the report said.

In the meantime, Heather Barr, director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, said on X that the purpose of this process is the full reintegration of Afghanistan into the international community, provided that the Islamic Emirate comply with their obligations under international law.

“France proposed language noting one objective of the process is the full reintegration of Afghanistan into the intl community, PROVIDED Taliban comply w/their obligations under intl law. This text was not incorporated into the draft by the penholders,” Barr noted.

However, the Islamic Emirate said that in such meetings, instead of criticisms, concerns should be resolved through legal and diplomatic channels.

“We want that realities, improvements and achievements that we have in Afghanistan to be considered, and they should look at Afghanistan as an opportunity because the stability and security that have been ensured are the result of many sacrifices,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate spokesman.

According to some political analysts, the Islamic Emirate should accept the terms and demands of the UNSC for the sake of Afghanistan’s complete reintegration into the international community.

“If the Islamic Emirate wants to be reintegrated to the international community and UN, it should accept the conditions of the international community, and interact with them in accordance with the culture, religion and the interest of Afghanistan,” Zakiullah Mohammadi, a political analyst told TOLOnews.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in an assessment of the situation of Afghanistan to the UN Security Council, recommended a roadmap for reintegration of the country into the international system. On 16 March 2023, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2679 requesting the Secretary-General to provide the Security Council an independent assessment on Afghanistan, no later than 17 November 2023.

In the assessment seen by TOLOnews, Guterres stated that the urgent needs of the Afghans require a general shift away from politically driven aid approaches towards increased and more sustainable assistance, “especially in key sectors such as food security, livelihoods and health.”