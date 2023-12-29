Khalil Rahman Haqqani: Israel’s attack shows cruelty, inhumanity

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Rahman Haqqani, called the Israeli attack on Palestine an inhumane act and against all human norms. Haqqani made the remarks at a graduation ceremony for 62 students of a religious school in Paktia province.

“They [Israelis] have occupied the Holy Jerusalem. They insulted our Islamic rituals. Don’t we see the cruelty of these infidels?” he said.

Abdul Latif Mansour, the acting minister of energy and water, who also participated in the ceremony, said that all religious scholars should not try to get jobs in the government.

He asked the religious scholars to serve the society in madrasas and in mosques.

“If all the religious clerics join the government, a gap will be created in our nation. When there is a gap, we will be separated from the nation. Therefore, we should not leave the mosque empty for anyone, nor the schools, nor the government,” Mansour said.

Meanwhile, Aziz Rahman Mansour, the deputy minister of hajj and religious affairs, said many skilled workers around the nation will complete the construction of major projects like the Qosh Tepa Canal. Earlier several residents had already stressed the need of hiring specialists for technical and professional positions.