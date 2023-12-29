Fatima translates and publishes ‘Clever Girl’ book to inspire hope amid Taliban rule

Hakim Bigzaad

Fatima Malikzai, a young woman deprived of education by the resurgence of the Taliban administration, has translated and published a book for children. Ms Malikzai aims to create hope for thousands of girls deprived of education.

Fatima was a first-year student at Kabul Medical University when the Taliban regime suspended the presence of girls in universities until further notice. A year has passed since girls were denied education, and there has been no progress in reopening the universities.

With a calm yet determined personality, Fatima spent over two years of her life under the shadow of the Taliban administration, engaging in media activities and handicrafts.

“Clever Girl” is an educational children’s book Fatima has compiled and translated from various sources.

In an interview with Khaama Press, she explained, “In this book, I have tried to define everyday guidance for children in the form of stories. How children should interact with their parents and more.”

Fatima’s motivation for compiling this book stemmed from her involvement in Pashto literature, especially children’s literature, which Afghan children lack access to due to the current situation.

The lack of access to books is a significant challenge for children in Afghanistan, with no responsive institution or child rights advocate currently present in the country. According to the author, it took four months to translate this book.

She added, “I am saddened by the situation of returning children from Pakistan and those affected by the Herat earthquake, who are deprived of education. I want to work more in the field of education and children’s literature.”

In addition to her work in children’s literature, Fatima is also involved in the online sale of handicrafts through websites. According to UNAMA’s report, girls’ deprivation of education has led to early and forced marriages, and some girls have turned to handicrafts during this time. Despite the harrowing limitations, some girls continue to work in online education and handicrafts.

Fatima encourages girls deprived of education not to surrender to unfavourable conditions and to continue their education using the Internet.

(khaama Press)