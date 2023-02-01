US’ Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Jordan, whose relations with Israel have sharply deteriorated over the Gaza war, on a new crisis trip, the State Department said Wednesday.

The top US diplomat will visit Jordan after previously announced talks on Friday in Israel, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, where he is expected to meet with leaders of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an update on their military objectives.

“He will reiterate US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law and discuss the need to take all precautions to minimize civilian casualties, as well as our work to deliver humanitarian assistance,” Miller told reporters.

Watch the Daily Press Briefing from the State Department. https://t.co/zHf6jA3PGQ — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) November 1, 2023

Blinken also spent time in Jordan during a trip last month following the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas on Israel and both he and President Joe Biden have spoken with King Abdullah II.

Jordan, a US partner which was the second Arab state to make peace with Israel, said earlier Wednesday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel to protest the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” caused by the “ongoing Israeli war.”

Asked about Jordan’s move, Miller said of the United States, “We share the concerns they expressed about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

“But ultimately, we believe that increased diplomacy is important and steps to reduce diplomatic channels aren’t productive to our long-term shared goals and promoting a long-term solution to this crisis,” Miller said.

A Turkish diplomatic source also said Blinken will visit Turkiye on Sunday, however the US State Department said it was unable to confirm his further travels when asked whether he would go to Ankara during a press conference.

Meanwhile, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Israel on Wednesday to reaffirm the US’ “commitment to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its right to defend itself, consistent with international humanitarian law,” his office said in a statement.

“He will engage with partners and allies to continue our work to prevent the conflict from spreading to other parts of the region, help secure the release of all hostages, including US citizens, and discuss efforts to assist US citizens while ensuring the protection of civilians and the expanded provision of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” the statement added.

Following his first stop in Israel, Chollet will continue to Jordan and Turkiye, while additional stops may be added, his office said.