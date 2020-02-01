US peace envoy briefs Afghan leaders on Taliban talks

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul and the two held discussions on the Afghan peace process.

“The US envoy briefed the president about his recent discussions with the Taliban and meeting with Pakistani officials, the Presidential Palace said on Saturday.



“We are waiting for a clear answer from the Taliban for a ceasefire or lasting reduction in violence based on a working mechanism which is acceptable to the people of Afghanistan and the US government,” the Palace quoted Khalilzad as saying.

According to the Palace, Khalilzad said that no breakthrough was made in talks with the Taliban and that the US expects to reach a conclusion regarding the issue.



While the Afghan government leaders still remain split on the issue of “reduction in violence or a ceasefire,” some other politicians meanwhile have expressed hope that Khalilzad this time will manage to finalize the “reduction in violence” proposal.

Ghani’s critics and political rivals have been accusing him of trying to obstruct the talks with the Taliban in order to retain his power, because so far Ghani has not wavered in his call for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Taliban have said Washington has asked for a “long-term reduction in violence” from the Taliban.

“This is a fact: When the intra-Afghan talks start, the top agenda on the table will be the issue of reduction in violence and a ceasefire, therefore, this (reduction in violence) must be extended so that the war is not resumed once we have intra-Afghan talks,” said Haji Din Mohammad Khan, deputy head of the High Peace Council (HPC).

“I think these trips (Khalilzad’s trips) will not bring peace unless the Afghan government, the Afghan people, and the Taliban–among themselves and their international supporters– and the US reach an agreement on peace,” said former Afghan diplomat to Pakistan, Ahmad Saeedi.



“The Taliban have talked about a ten-day reduction in violence, and they (US) want this plan to be extended. However, it has not been finalized or discussed if it will be prolonged and for how long,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former commander of the Taliban.



This comes a day after Khalilzad, during a trip to Islamabad, met with Pakistani officials including Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other government officials.

Pakistan supports the intra-Afghan talks, the government said in a statement referring to Khalilzad’s visit.



The Afghan government leaders appear split on the issue of a reduction in violence or a ceasefire.

Last week, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that no one should set preconditions for peace talks, while President Ghani continues calling for a ceasefire.

