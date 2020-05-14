US State of Maryland to end stay-home emergency order on Friday

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The US state of Maryland will be lifting its stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic emergency on Friday, Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement.

“Effective this Friday, 15 May at 5 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT), we will be lifting the Stay at Home order and moving instead to a Safer at Home public health advisory”, Hogan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Hogan said the move could be taken because the state had maintained a trend of declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases for a two-week period.

However, immediately to the south of Maryland, authorities in Washington, DC, the US capital, extended their own lockdown, which had been due to expire on Friday, until 8 June.

As of 13 May, the State of Maryland has more than 34,800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and over 1,800 deaths caused by the disease, according to data assembled by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)