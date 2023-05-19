US urges Taliban to take action against terrorist sanctuaries 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has urged the Taliban not to allow its land to be used by terrorist sanctuaries.

When asked by The Frontier Post that the latest Corps Commander conference in Pakistan has blamed the Taliban government in Afghanistan for the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan, Matthew Miller stated that the US has always asked the Taliban to follow the Doha agreement and not allow its land to be used for launching terrorists activity against any country.

It is also pertinent to mention here that this is the second time in one week that the Pakistan military has publicly blamed the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan for taking lenient actions against TTP hideouts in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani military has also warned that if the Taliban leadership continue to ignore this concern of Pakistan then Pakistan can effectively take action against those elements inside Afghanistan.

Observers in Pakistan, Afghanistan and the U.S. are of the opinion that in coming days the two neighboring countries can see severe hostility in their relations with each other.