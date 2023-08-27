Uzbekistan ready to cooperate in uplift of Qosh Tepa Project

KABUL (Agencies): The officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock have discussed strengthening commercial relations with Uzbekistan during a meeting with an Uzbekistani delegation which is on a visit to Kabul.

The ministry in a statement said that Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Mawlavi Atta Omari said in this meeting that Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are countries influenced by each other due to their commonalities. He also emphasized sharing experiences in the agriculture sector with each other to enhance agricultural productivity.

Omari shared information about the programs of the Ministry of Agriculture and requested Uzbekistan to cooperate with the people of Afghanistan in the agriculture field, particularly in providing improved seeds.

Ismatullah Ergashev, a special representative of Uzbekistan who was part of the team, informed Afghanistan of his country’s willingness to collaborate in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

Kholmurodov Nozimjon, deputy minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, also spoke about his country’s collaboration in irrigation and energy research and production.

He stated that Uzbekistan is open to participating in the development of the mega Qosh Tepa Canal project as well as research about the soil characteristics of Afghanistan.

Both parties and their technical experts agreed to meet again shortly to expand cooperation in agriculture and livestock.

Agencies adds: Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, discussed investment opportunities and the creation of transit facilities between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in a meeting with a visiting Uzbek delegation, which is being headed up by their deputy trade minister Nazem Jan Khalmuradov.

The ministry said in a statement that Azizi met with the trade delegation in Kabul. The two sides discussed issues related to strengthening investment in Afghanistan, transit issues, providing transit facilities between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, increasing customs activities to 24 hours a day and concluding trade agreements.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture said a number of members of this delegation, which includes the special representative of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan affairs, the deputy minister of irrigation and the ambassador of that country, met with Afghanistan’s acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.

The ministry of agriculture said in a statement that the main focus of the conversation between the officials from both countries was on strengthening relations in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.

In addition to meeting with the acting minister of transport and aviation, the delegation also visited the Salang highway, which is a key transport route for goods between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The delegation arrived in Kabul on Saturday for a two-day visit.