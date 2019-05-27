National Assembly member provoked people in North Waziristan: Murad Saeed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday said a member of the National Assembly provoked people in North Waziristan, leading to an attack on an army check-post in the tribal district.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Murad said there were video clips available as to how the army check-post came under attack in the tribal district.

He said the protest sit-in was peacefully ongoing for two, three days, adding, “The MNA telephoned people and urged them to attack the post when the time came to meet their demands”.

Without naming anyone, the minister said yesterday a statement came from a party chairman and a lady, and questioned under whose tenure the operation was launched in North Waziristan.

He noted that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was formed after the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud allegedly at the hands of a senior Karachi cop Rao Anwar.

“Whose brave child is Rao Anwar? Bilawal Bhutto should tell where his brave child is?” Murad asked.

He further said that Mohsin Dawar has been supporting US drone attacks in the past, besides opposing fencing of the border together with [Mehmood Khan] Achakzai.

“Today the institutions are being targeted. Mehmood Achakzai got fake national identity cards issued to 25,000 Afghan nationals,” the minister said.

“I question Mohsin Dawar why did the NDS chief say he would only hand over the body of maryred SP Tahir Dawar to Mohsin Dawar” he said.

“What relation does Mohsin Dawar and NDS chief have?”

Murad demanded an answer from the PTM leader as to how does the Afghan spy agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) support them.

Criticising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Peoples Party, he said their houses were destroyed because of wrong policies of these two political parties.

“They promote the enemy’s narrative. I became an IDP (internally displaced person), and saw my house and business ruin in front of my eyes,” the minister recounted.

“Prosperity has returned to our region after a long time and now we are to heal the wounds.”

He invited everyone to come together and foil these conspiracies, adding, “We will have to end the practice of abusing the motherland and eliminate the enemy within us”.

During Murad’s speech, PML-N lawmakers walked out of the House in protest. They maintained the stance that the minister was saying other things instead of answering the questions.

Later, other political parties also staged a walkout from the House.