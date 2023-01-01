‘We are going to make record of raising Pakistani flag’: Governor

KARACHI (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Sunday said that we were going to make a record of raising the Pakistani flag tomorrow.

He said that millions of Pakistani flags would be distributed among the participants of the rally.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Mazar-e-Quaid to review arrangements for Independence Day programmes and rallies, he said that the Mayor of Karachi should come out and see that there was no flag of Pakistan anywhere.

He asked why the flags of Pakistan could not be hung on poles instead flags of political parties were waving.

“On August 14, the Indian record of reciting the national anthem will be broken.” The Governor said, “Independence Day is important for all of us.”

He said that the projects of public welfare would continue.

He urged to forget all grudges and come from Shahrah Faisal to Mazar-e-Quaid on independence day.

He said, “The biggest draw is going to be held tomorrow.”